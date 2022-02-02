Still parka weather in Alberta but improvement on the way

The ridge of cold air is finally pushing in from the northwest. Extreme cold warnings persist for much of the province today, carrying into this evening. The zone of Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre added a warning for conditions this evening. Yesterday's forecast model held relatively steady (at least, as of the 6 o'clock hour!) in relation to our overnight wind chill values; the prediction was for wind chill to reach -30, and at worst, we have dealt with a feels-like temperature of -32. There's a chance that through the mid-morning, this value could increase.

The cold air pool will mix in with warmer west wind flow developing late this evening. The resultant conditions could get blustery in the 30-40 km/h range. This will trigger a modest temperature adjustment overnight; it'll be a few degrees warmer when you wake up, as compared to when you went to bed, and that’s just the beginning!

Friday, Saturday and Sunday in our five-day are all aligned to this warming trend, with our temperatures steadily slated to rise back above the norm. For those who deal with pressure sensitivity, I've got some good news – this rise in temperature is going to base off of the next high-pressure rise, and as a result, conditions shouldn't call for a cold compress on the forehead all that often. West wind picks up briefly Saturday, and there's additional possibility Monday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today

Mainly sunny

Daytime high -15 C

Evening: some cloud, low -15 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high -7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -13 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Today's pic comes to us from Patchy in Brooks! Quite the shot of a snowy owl here!

