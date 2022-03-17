CALGARY -

Stingers beat Real Esteli for second home win, but won't advance in BCLA

Despite a pair of victories on home court, the Edmonton Stingers won't be advancing to the Final 8 of the Basketball Champions League Americas tournament.

Jean-Victor Mukama had 17 points, while Travis Daniels and Murphy Burnatowski had 14 apiece to lead the Stingers to an 88-79 victory over Real Esteli of Nicaragua on Wednesday.

But the Stingers needed to win by a whopping 47 points to finish in the top two and advance from the third window to next month's Final 8.

The Stingers were representing the Canadian Elite Basketball League in Canada's Champions League debut, by virtue of winning the CEBL title last season.

The Stingers finished the three windows with three wins and three losses.

