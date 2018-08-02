Police are investigating after a stolen truck, towing a stolen boat and trailer, crashed into a ditch east of Irricana on Wednesday.

Mounties in Beiseker received a complaint that a boat and trailer had been stolen from a residential property at about 11:55 a.m.

Police say a black Dodge truck, with the boat and trailer in tow, was spotted by an officer in a marked vehicle who was travelling westbound into Irricana.

The truck was travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and the boat separated from the trailer, landing in a nearby ditch.

The officer attempted to stop the truck but the vehicle proceeded to speed away, dragging the trailer upside down behind it.

RCMP was assisted by a canine unit and HAWCS as they tried to track down the vehicle.

The truck drove through a barbed wire fence and was located, along with the trailer, in a ditch along Range Road 252, north of Township Road 270.

Police apprehended the 30-year-old male driver of the truck in a farmer’s field.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries that were sustained during his arrest.

The offender was released into police custody and he is facing a number of charges.

Police say the truck was stolen from the Calgary area and that there is nothing to indicate it was involved in other thefts from rural properties that were reported at the end of July.