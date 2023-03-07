Stolen items seized by Calgary police, rightful owners sought
Calgary police say charges have been laid in connection to a series of break-and-enters that happened throughout northwest Calgary, though they're still trying to get the stolen goods back to their owners.
The break-ins happened at homes in the communities of Edgemont and Varsity between September 2022 and January 2023.
Police allege the suspect targeted houses where the residents were away and, once inside, disabled any alarm systems.
It's alleged the man stole clothing, jewelry and other high-value items.
Brent Roman Kuzma, 37, is charged with:
- Three counts of break-and-enter and commitment of an offence;
- One count of possession of stolen property; and
- One count of possession of break and enter instruments.
He is scheduled to appear in court on March 13.
While much of the stolen property has been returned to victims, police are still looking for the owners of some of the recovered items.
"Among the items police are looking to return are memorial coins and various pieces of jewelry, including pins, lockets, rings and necklaces," said police in a Tuesday news release.
To view photos of the items recovered you can visit the City of Calgary's website.
Anyone who believe they are the rightful owner of the property is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. investigating close call involving Air Canada flight at Florida airport
U.S. officials are investigating a close call involving Air Canada and American Airlines flights at a Florida airport.
'Harsh times reveal true friends': European Commission president addresses Canadian Parliament
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen rounded out her two-day visit to Canada with a speech to Parliament Tuesday night, highlighting the close relationship between Canada and Europe, and underscoring the importance of staying united with Ukraine against Russia.
Lured into sex trafficking ring at 15, this survivor wants parents to look out for these signs
Michelle Furgiuele was just 15 years old when she was first lured into a sex trafficking ring. But after escaping her traffickers, she now works as a peer advocate supporting other survivors of human trafficking.
How a 10-year-old Canadian girl is fighting to eliminate grocery store produce stickers
At 10 years old, Maya Thiru is leading her own plastic pollution campaign alongside a Canadian environmental advocacy organization that ultimately aims to ban plastic stickers seen on fruits and vegetables in grocery stores.
Elon Musk apologizes after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
If you're not told you are fired, are you really fired? At Twitter, probably. And then, sometimes, you get your job back -- if you want it.
Care given to woman who died after 7-hour ER wait was 'provided reasonably, appropriately': N.S. Health
Nova Scotia Health has filed a statement of defence with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in response to a lawsuit filed by the family of Allison Holthoff, who died after waiting hours for treatment at a hospital in Amherst, N.S., late last year.
Ja Morant sidelined as NBA investigates gun, strip club video
Ja Morant's skyrocketing basketball career is on hold following a series of off-court decisions by the young NBA star involving a gun in a strip club, actions which have temporarily derailed his meteoric rise.
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction returned to U.S.
A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery veered violently off course when four Americans were caught in a drug cartel shootout, leaving two dead and two held captive for days in a remote region of the Gulf coast before they were rescued from a wood shack, officials said Tuesday.
Defence chief wanted CF-18s to destroy object over Yukon, but fighters were delayed
Canada's top military officer says it would have been 'preferable' for a Canadian fighter jet to shoot down a suspected balloon over Yukon last month -- but they were delayed by freezing rain.
Edmonton
-
Alberta introduces firearms act to counter federal legislation
The Alberta government introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at bulking up in its ongoing firearms feud with the federal government.
-
Alberta minister blames NDP, pipeline for South Edmonton Hospital delays
Nathan Neudorf, the UCP government's infrastructure minister, blamed the NDP and an underground pipeline Tuesday while refusing to give a timeline for a new hospital in the Alberta capital.
-
Alberta has lots of paramedics but a 'toxic work environment,' narrow view on health: report
There are more than twice as many paramedics per capita in Alberta than Quebec and Ontario so staffing is not what's causing a "crisis" in the system, according to a new report by the Parkland Institute.
Vancouver
-
'No showing of property at seller's request': Land value behind $10.5M listing for Vancouver teardown
A modest, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home on Vancouver's west side is currently listed for sale for more than $10 million, but prospective buyers aren't allowed to take a look inside.
-
Video game loot boxes could be linked to problem gambling, B.C. researcher says
It’s no secret video games can be addictive, but now researchers are sounding the alarm about aspects of gaming which could be setting players up for other kinds of trouble.
-
B.C. government spending $200M to increase food security
The B.C. government is hoping to get more locally grown food onto tables – something the premier hopes will lead to increased food security and lower prices.
Atlantic
-
'We will get this right': N.S. announces $58 million in funding for new medical campus amid health-care crisis
The Nova Scotia government is spending $58.9 million to develop the province's second medical school campus at the Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., within the next two years.
-
Care given to woman who died after 7-hour ER wait was 'provided reasonably, appropriately': N.S. Health
Nova Scotia Health has filed a statement of defence with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in response to a lawsuit filed by the family of Allison Holthoff, who died after waiting hours for treatment at a hospital in Amherst, N.S., late last year.
-
'I'm just lost': Tenant left without electricity, running water during dispute with landlord
A Nova Scotia woman says she’s at her wit’s end dealing with a dispute with her landlord that’s left her without running water in her home for more than a week.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. teacher who said he would rip out students' vocal cords reprimanded for misconduct
A Vancouver Island school teacher who told a bus full of Grade 3 students that he would rip out their vocal cords and throw them out the window if they started shouting has been reprimanded for professional misconduct and ordered to complete a course on creating a positive learning environment.
-
Dashcam captures shocking crash in Sooke, B.C.
Dashcam video caught the terrifying moment that a vehicle crashed into two oncoming cars in Sooke, B.C.
-
Vancouver Island had one of the highest rates of overdose deaths in B.C. last month
The BC Coroners Service has released its latest data on overdose deaths in the province.
Toronto
-
Parents defend teacher accused of racism at Toronto school as another parent claims Black student was locked in room
Dozens of parents of Grade 1 students at a Toronto school where a six-year-old boy was allegedly locked in a closet-sized room have signed a petition in support of their teacher, as at least one other parent says the same thing happened to her child.
-
Toronto forecast calls for more snow after nearly 50 cm falls in 2 weeks
More snow has been forecast for the Greater Toronto Area in the coming days, threatening to add to the nearly 50 cm that has already fallen in the city over the last two weeks.
-
Toronto chef describes being attacked on the TTC in alleged hate crime
Toronto chef, Sonam Pontsang, has become an online sensation — but not for his cooking. About a week ago, the 34-year-old posted a video on TikTok, showing a portion of an alleged altercation he says he was involved in at Castle Frank subway station.
Montreal
-
Montreal teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving 5 girls
A Montreal elementary school teacher has pleaded guilty to several sex-related crimes involving five young girls.
-
Caught on camera: Concordia student alleges man stole her laptop inside Montreal restaurant
A Concordia University student is sharing a cautionary tale about keeping a close eye on your belongings after she said a man stole her laptop while seated next to her in a crowded restaurant.
-
Home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur back on the market with lower $1.6M price tag
The home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, one of the few Montreal homes with a helicopter pad tucked away in the backyard, is back on the market but for a much lower asking price.
Ottawa
-
Woman, 67, dead in Sandy Hill apartment fire
A 67-year-old woman is dead after a fire at a home east of downtown Ottawa on Monday night.
-
How climate change is affecting Ontario maple syrup producers
Maple syrup producers in the national capital region are seeing the effects of climate change, and if those changes continue, there could be long-term effects for the maple syrup landscape in North America.
-
Driver on Hwy. 417 barely escapes injury after flying ice smashes windshield
Daryl Weiland, a commercial truck operator, is sharing his experience of narrowly escaping serious injury after flying ice smashed into his windshield.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo regional council defers decision on whether to close Hwy 85 ramps at Lancaster Street
Waterloo regional councillors got their first look at a proposal to permanently close the Highway 85 on and off ramps at Lancaster Street in Kitchener Tuesday.
-
'They got the wrong home': Homeowner shaken after multiple rounds fired at Plattsville, Ont. house
A homeowner in Plattsville, Ont. says he has no idea why his house was targeted in an early Monday morning shooting.
-
An update on CTV's Stephanie Villella
As of Monday, Stephanie remains in hospital with her family by her side.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man dedicated to fundraising for neurology department after fourth brain surgery
A Saskatoon man who has had four brain surgeries in the last seven years is now working to raise money to improve the neurology department at Royal University Hospital.
-
Family of North Battleford homicide victim found in burned-out building seeks public's help
The family of a man whose body was found in a burned-out building in Battleford is calling on the public for information that will bring his killers to justice.
-
Sask. Polytechnic joins other institutions banning TikTok
Saskatchewan Polytechnic is following the lead of governments across Canada by prohibiting the use of TikTok on all its institution-owned devices.
Northern Ontario
-
Defence raises several questions about how police handled Sweeney murder investigation
The defence for Robert Steven Wright spent much of Tuesday criticizing elements of the Sudbury police investigation into the murder of Renee Sweeney.
-
Police seize $650K worth of fentanyl, charge 8 people in Ontario-wide drug bust
Ontario police have arrested eight people and seized at least $650,000 worth of drugs after identifying a drug trafficking operation “stemming from the Greater Toronto Area to Thunder Bay.”
-
3,500-kilometre Labrador snowmobile race cancelled after team goes into open water
A snowmobile race in Labrador that bills itself as the longest and toughest in the world was cancelled mid-course Tuesday because of rain and broken sea ice brought on by unseasonably warm temperatures.
Winnipeg
-
Election year budget promises tax breaks for Manitobans, jump in health-care spending
The proposed budget, which Premier Heather Stefanson intends to take to the electorate, sees overall spending jump by nearly 10 per cent which the province says brings funding increases in all 19 government departments.
-
Manitoba expands access to insulin pumps, advance glucose monitors
During the budget announcement, the province said all adults living with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes will now become eligible for insulin pumps and advance glucose monitors.
-
Former teacher charged with sexual assault, luring: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have charged a 32-year-old junior high teacher in Winnipeg with sexual assault and child luring following an investigation.
Regina
-
'Waste of a year': Sask. family alleges doctors failed to place son on kidney transplant list
A Saskatchewan man diagnosed with renal kidney failure spent a year believing he was on a transplant list when he actually wasn't.
-
Regina police see increase of reported sexual assaults as more survivors come forward
The Regina Police Service (RPS) revealed that 2022 saw a record-high 213 reported cases of sexual assault.
-
2 men charged after stolen vehicle flees from police in Regina
Two men are facing several charges after a stolen vehicle fled from police.