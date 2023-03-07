Stolen items seized by Calgary police, rightful owners sought

Calgary police say charges have been laid in connection to a series of break-and-enters that happened throughout northwest Calgary, though they're still trying to get the stolen goods back to their owners.

The break-ins happened at homes in the communities of Edgemont and Varsity between September 2022 and January 2023.

Police allege the suspect targeted houses where the residents were away and, once inside, disabled any alarm systems.

It's alleged the man stole clothing, jewelry and other high-value items.

Brent Roman Kuzma, 37, is charged with:

Three counts of break-and-enter and commitment of an offence;

One count of possession of stolen property; and

One count of possession of break and enter instruments.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 13.

While much of the stolen property has been returned to victims, police are still looking for the owners of some of the recovered items.

"Among the items police are looking to return are memorial coins and various pieces of jewelry, including pins, lockets, rings and necklaces," said police in a Tuesday news release.

To view photos of the items recovered you can visit the City of Calgary's website.

Anyone who believe they are the rightful owner of the property is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.