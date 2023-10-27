Stolen jellyfish sculpture missing for more than a month: police

Have you seen this jellyfish-shaped sculpture? Police are searching for information after it was stolen from an event in downtown Calgary.

Calgary police said the sculpture was stolen from Beakerhead at Millennium Park, located at 1220 Ninth Ave. S.W., on Sept. 16.

The artist finished installing the sculpture, which was anchored down and bolted to the ground, around 1 a.m.

It was reported that the middle piece of the sculpture was gone around 10 a.m. The anchor that had been welded to the sculpture was still screwed into the ground.

We're heartbroken. On Friday, one of our incredible presenters’ art was vandalized. A metal jellyfish sculpture was taken, despite it being secured. We just want the piece returned, please contact Blazinlilygals@gmail.com with any information. pic.twitter.com/J1e4ChCO1H — Beakerhead (@Beakerhead) September 17, 2023

Police are looking for anyone with information about the theft, including photos, video or CCTV footage that was taken between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the park.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.