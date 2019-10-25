CALGARY – A number of suspects have been arrested and a victim's stolen Mercedes has been recovered in connection with an armed carjacking that took place on October 20.

Police say a man was returning to his car after shopping at the Walmart in Airdrie when two men, sitting in a parked pickup truck, approached him with guns.

They demanded the man's keys and wallet and the victim complied. The offenders then fled the scene with one driving the victim's vehicle, a 2010 Mercedes, and the other in the pickup truck.

Following an investigation alongside the Calgary Police Service, RCMP have managed to recover the victim's vehicle and arrest a number of suspects involved.

Airdrie RCMP say they are still investigating the incident.