CALGARY -- Calgary police say a piece of equipment that went missing from a vehicle that was parked overnight in the community of Woodbine has been found.

Investigators say a Troxler 3430 model nuclear gauge was stored inside an SUV along with a number of other tools. Sometime between 6 p.m. April 28 and 7:50 a.m. the next morning, police say the vehicle was broken into and tools were stolen.

Police estimate the cost of the stolen tools is approximately $23,000.

Officials say the nuclear gauge, used in construction and industrial sectors as a way to perform measurements and tests on materials, contains a small amount of radioactive material.

Usually, the gauge is sealed inside its case to prevent exposure to the isotope, but if it has been opened, it could be dangerous.

A few hours later, police reported that the equipment, along with the nuclear gauge, were recovered at a home near where it went missing.

The instrument was still inside its case and the radioactive material inside it was secure.

There are no charges laid yet, but police are continuing to investigate.