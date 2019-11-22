CALGARY – High River RCMP are searching for two suspects after two vehicles and the guard railing of the Centre Street bridge were damaged during a Thursday afternoon getaway in a stolen pickup truck.

Officers responded to the Tim Hortons parking lot on High Country Drive shortly after 4 p.m. as part of the investigation into a suspicious vehicle.

An idling 2004 Ford F-350 was spotted in the lot but the driver of the truck sped away in an attempt to evade police.

According to RCMP, the suspect truck collided with two vehicles and a guard rail near the Centre Street bridge.

No injuries have been reported.

The suspect vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Calgary, has not been located. The identities of the male driver and female passenger have not been released.

The truck is described as:

A white 2004 Ford F-350

Lifted

Having a large bumper affixed to the front

Alberta licence plate CCR8937

Anyone who encounters the stolen truck is asked to immediately contact the High River RCMP detachment at 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers.