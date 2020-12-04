CALGARY -- A stolen wireless security camera's internal security feature led to two arrests, after the camera sent pictures of the suspects to the owner.

On Nov. 27, a residence in Brooks, Alta. was broken into and several items, including some wireless security cameras, were stolen.

Several days later, the victims received an email letting them know the cameras hadbeen turned on, along with multiple pictures of the suspects.

Brooks RCMP were able to identify the people in the pictures, which led to a search warrant being executed at a home in the community.

"Fortunately the suspects were unaware of the camera's ability to send notifications to the victim," Brooks RCMP Sgt. Bruce McDonald said in a statement.

"Brooks RCMP were able to quickly identify several suspects from the images which led to the execution of a search warrant and recovery of the cameras."

A 39-year-old female and 58-year-old male, both from Brooks, were charged and are scheduled to appear in Brooks provincial court on Jan. 6, 2021.