Stolen semi seized on QEII in Airdrie during erratic driving investigation

Airdrie RCMP members recovered a Peterbilt semi truck stolen out of Calgary as part of an investigation that began with reports of erratic driving on the QEII Highway.

RCMP officials say the investigation began late Monday afternoon and the southbound semi was stopped in the construction zone at the south end of Airdrie.

The responding officers determined the truck was stolen in Calgary on April 7 and the driver was arrested on scene.

Jason Robert Lavette, 46, of Invermere, B.C., faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Lavette remains in custody ahead of his appearance in Airdrie provincial court that's scheduled for Thursday.

According to RCMP, the semi remained in storage as of Tuesday morning and will soon be returned to its rightful owner.