Two Calgary men have been charged following reports of suspicious activity on a rural property east of Blackfalds Sunday afternoon.

RCMP officers and Red Deer Police Services responded to the area following a complaint indicating a man had been seen attempting to hide behind a truck. Police located the truck, determined the vehicle had been stolen, and spotted a man walking along a roadway nearby. Officers approached the man and arrested him.

As officers apprehended the initial suspect, a second man was spooked out of a crop field and surrendered to police as a K-9 member approached his hiding spot.

A search of the stolen truck and the suspects resulted in the seizure of several stolen items including a shotgun.

Calgarians Richard Allan Hicks and Joshua Anthony Anderson face charges in connection with the investigation.

Hicks, 31, has been charged with:

Theft of a truck

Obstructing a police officer

Possessing stolen property

Failing to comply with a recognizance (two counts)

The charges against Anderson, 24, include:

Possessing firearm when prohibited (shotgun)

Carrying a concealed weapon (knife)P

Possessing stolen property (shotgun)

Failing to comply with a probation order

Hicks and Anderson are scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Tuesday, September 3.

The Town of Blackfalds is located just north of Red Deer.