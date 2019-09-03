Stolen shotgun, pickup seized during hide-and-seek arrest of Calgarians near Blackfalds
Two Calgary men have been charged following reports of suspicious activity on a rural property east of Blackfalds Sunday afternoon.
RCMP officers and Red Deer Police Services responded to the area following a complaint indicating a man had been seen attempting to hide behind a truck. Police located the truck, determined the vehicle had been stolen, and spotted a man walking along a roadway nearby. Officers approached the man and arrested him.
As officers apprehended the initial suspect, a second man was spooked out of a crop field and surrendered to police as a K-9 member approached his hiding spot.
A search of the stolen truck and the suspects resulted in the seizure of several stolen items including a shotgun.
Calgarians Richard Allan Hicks and Joshua Anthony Anderson face charges in connection with the investigation.
Hicks, 31, has been charged with:
- Theft of a truck
- Obstructing a police officer
- Possessing stolen property
- Failing to comply with a recognizance (two counts)
The charges against Anderson, 24, include:
- Possessing firearm when prohibited (shotgun)
- Carrying a concealed weapon (knife)P
- Possessing stolen property (shotgun)
- Failing to comply with a probation order
Hicks and Anderson are scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Tuesday, September 3.
The Town of Blackfalds is located just north of Red Deer.