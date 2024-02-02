Stolen truck crashes into Suncor Building in downtown Calgary

A stolen truck crashed into the Suncor Building in downtown Calgary Friday morning.

At around 9:50 a.m., Calgary police received reports of a stolen truck driving downtown. The driver fled an attempt at a traffic stop, then took off, driving erratically at high speeds through downtown, south Calgary and the northeast.

According to a Calgary police spokesperson, the truck reached speeds of up to 150 km/h and hit a number of parked vehicles, before it collided with the Suncor Building at 111 5th Avenue S.W.

A man and woman have been remanded into custody. Charges are pending.

Police say there’s extensive property damage, but no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.