Stolen vehicle recovered, Airdrie man arrested

Mounties arrested a 32-year-old Airdrie man after they say he was caught in a stolen truck.

Okotoks RCMP were notified at 7 a.m. on July 10 about a suspicious truck parked on Woodhaven Drive.

They determined the Ford F-150 was reported stolen out of Chestermere three days earlier.

The lone occupant was arrested and a search of the vehicle yielded stolen identification, identification materials, break-in tools and a quantity of methamphetamine.

Levi Dylan Engstrom is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Resist arrest by police officer;

Possession of instruments for making forged documents;

Possession of forged documents;

Illegal possession or trafficking in government documents;

Possession of break-in instruments; and

Possession of a scheduled substance – methamphetamine.

Engstrom was released on promise to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Okotoks on July 28.