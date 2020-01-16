Stolen vehicle recovered on fire in a farmer's field near Lethbridge
CALGARY -- A vehicle stolen when it was left running in a Lethbridge driveway Wednesday morning was recovered by police, but it was on fire in a farmer's field.
Lethbridge police say the vehicle's owner saw it backing out of the driveway on Stafford Bay N. about 8:30 a.m. and ran out to try and stop it, but the thief fled after a brief struggle.
About two hours later, Coaldale RCMP found the car on fire in a farmer’s field.
The suspect is described as:
- Caucasian
- Male
- About 20 to 25-years-old
- Wearing a grey coat with the hood up
- Winter boots with fur on top
Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.
Police are reminding motorists to never leave unlocked vehicles running and unattended.