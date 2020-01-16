CALGARY -- A vehicle stolen when it was left running in a Lethbridge driveway Wednesday morning was recovered by police, but it was on fire in a farmer's field.

Lethbridge police say the vehicle's owner saw it backing out of the driveway on Stafford Bay N. about 8:30 a.m. and ran out to try and stop it, but the thief fled after a brief struggle.

About two hours later, Coaldale RCMP found the car on fire in a farmer’s field.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian

Male

About 20 to 25-years-old

Wearing a grey coat with the hood up

Winter boots with fur on top

Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Police are reminding motorists to never leave unlocked vehicles running and unattended.