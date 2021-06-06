CALGARY -- Two people were arrested and face charges in connection with a southern Alberta stolen vehicle incident.

Officials with the Lethbridge Police Service say members of the crime suppression team, with assistance from patrol and canine units, located what they believed to be a stolen truck hauling a travel trailer on Eagle Road in the city's north end.

Police pulled the truck over and arrested the two occupants on outstanding warrants from multiple jurisdictions. Officials also confirmed that the truck they were driving, as well as a second vehicle parked nearby, were reported stolen.

Investigators also determined the travel trailer had been fraudulently purchased.

Lethbridge police say the estimated value of all the stolen goods is approximately $19,000.

Jamie George Hart, 34, of Coalhurst, is charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Fraud over $5,000

Uttering a forged document

Identity fraud

Two counts of drawing a document without authority

Two counts of failure to comply with release orders

Multiple traffic violations

Hart also faces charges in connection with an investigation by the Taber Police Service and RCMP into the stolen vehicles.

Crystal Dawn Marie Szilagyi, 31, also of Coalhurst, is charged with:

Three counts of possession of a forged document

Three counts of drawing a document without authorization

Failure to comply with a release order

Both suspects were remanded into custody pending a court hearing.