Stoney Nakoda celebrates new transit service with free rides Thursday

A new transit system servicing Stoney Nakoda First Nation will celebrate its grand opening Thursday by offering free rides.

The Swift Mini Thni transit line launches Thursday, with service between four different locations: Mini Thni (Morley), Chiniki Gas Bar, Stoney Nakoda Resort and Casino, and Cochrane.

After the free first day, a one-way ticket will be $5, with a book of 10 tickets available for $50.

It's a four month pilot project designed to gather data to better evaluate the transit needs of area residents and visitors.

The Stoney Nakoda tribal administration negotiated a contract with Southland Transportation to operate the SWIFT Mini Thni transit system, with the long-term plan being for Stoney Nakoda Nation to run it. Nation members interested in learning more can contact employment@stoney-nation.com.

For more information, check minithnitransit.ca.