Stoney Nakoda man sentenced to 9 1/2 years for killing six-month-old daughter

A Stoney Nakoda man has received a sentence of nine and a half years for killing his infant child.

With time served, Tyriq Lyman Kootenay will end up serving just shy of six and a half years, defence lawyer Balfour Der confirmed on Wednesday.

The sentence was issued on Tuesday, following a guilty plea to manslaughter late last month.

Kootenay, now 23, was initially charged with second-degree murder following his arrest in August 2021.

Police had responded to a request for a welfare check at a home, where they discovered the body of a six-month-old girl.