Stoney Nakoda man sentenced to 9 1/2 years for killing six-month-old daughter
Tyriq Lyman Kootenay has received a sentence of nine and a half years for killing his infant child.
A Stoney Nakoda man has received a sentence of nine and a half years for killing his infant child.
With time served, Tyriq Lyman Kootenay will end up serving just shy of six and a half years, defence lawyer Balfour Der confirmed on Wednesday.
The sentence was issued on Tuesday, following a guilty plea to manslaughter late last month.
Kootenay, now 23, was initially charged with second-degree murder following his arrest in August 2021.
Police had responded to a request for a welfare check at a home, where they discovered the body of a six-month-old girl.