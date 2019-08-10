Members of the Calgary Police Service blocked off a section of Stoney Trail in the northeast on Saturday after a suspicious package was discovered.

Officials say the package was found at the intersection of Stoney Trail and McKnight Boulevard on Saturday morning.

Police shut down traffic in both directions on the ring road in the area as a result, but have since determined that there was nothing dangerous found.

We have opened up all lanes of Stoney Trail NE between McKnight Blvd and 96 Ave NE. Thank you everyone for your patience as we resolved this situation. #YYCTraffic #YYC — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) August 10, 2019

Drivers were detoured past the scene for several hours but that closure has now been lifted, so regular traffic will be allowed to resume.

There is no information on what was found.