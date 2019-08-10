Stoney Trail reopened after police determine nothing dangerous found
Calgary's ring road is shut down for an investigation into a suspicious package found near Stoney Trail and McKnight Boulevard.
Published Saturday, August 10, 2019 11:57AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 10, 2019 2:22PM MDT
Members of the Calgary Police Service blocked off a section of Stoney Trail in the northeast on Saturday after a suspicious package was discovered.
Officials say the package was found at the intersection of Stoney Trail and McKnight Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Police shut down traffic in both directions on the ring road in the area as a result, but have since determined that there was nothing dangerous found.
Drivers were detoured past the scene for several hours but that closure has now been lifted, so regular traffic will be allowed to resume.
There is no information on what was found.