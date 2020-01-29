CALGARY -- Calgary police closed the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail near 16 Avenue N.E. Wednesday evening after a man was struck by a vehicle.

Authorities first posted about the incident at about 5 p.m. and shut down the road shortly afterwards.

Update:



S/B Stoney Trail will be closed from McKnight Blvd as emergency crews investigate a serious injury collision at 16 Avenue N.E. #yyc #Calgary https://t.co/4yzKwkRtDe pic.twitter.com/SNt28jLdbp — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 30, 2020

There are few details on how the man ended up in the highway but police are conducting an investigation.

The patient was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The incident was cleared at just before 7 p.m.