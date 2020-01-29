Stoney Trail reopened following incident near 16 Avenue N.E.
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 5:52PM MST Last Updated Wednesday, January 29, 2020 6:57PM MST
CALGARY -- Calgary police closed the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail near 16 Avenue N.E. Wednesday evening after a man was struck by a vehicle.
Authorities first posted about the incident at about 5 p.m. and shut down the road shortly afterwards.
There are few details on how the man ended up in the highway but police are conducting an investigation.
The patient was taken to hospital in serious condition.
The incident was cleared at just before 7 p.m.