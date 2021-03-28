CALGARY -- Members of Calgary’s Asian community are joining together to fight anti-Asian hate in the U.S. and Canada.

This, following a string of mass shootings in Atlanta, Ga. nearly two weeks ago at three separate massage and spa parlours that killed eight people.

The deaths included six Asian women.

Police in Atlanta say the suspect told authorities he had a ‘sexual addiction’ and the shootings were a form of vengeance.

Officers did say they had not ruled out racial motivation behind the shootings, but say the man accused denied those allegations.

Protests and rallies have been held in both countries in support of asian communities.

Planned rallies are taking place in Vancouver, Victoria, Montreal, Toronto and the Okanagan.

Organizers say much of the animosity towards Asian-Canadians has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by the Chinese-Canadian National Council in Toronto shows that between the start of the pandemic and the end of February 2021, there were 1,150 incidents of anti-Asian racism in Canada. That’s more per capita than the U.S.

The rally is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. at Olympic Plaza.