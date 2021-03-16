CALGARY -- Cochrane RCMP stopped a suspicious looking vehicle in a parking lot off Highway 1A in Cochrane Monday, resulting in the arrest of three Calgary residents and the seizure of a gun and a quantity of drugs.

When RCMP officers tried to stop the vehicle in the parking lot, the driver rammed his vehicle into the RCMP car, in an effort to escape.

However, officers were able to surround the vehicle in question, at which point, the three individuals surrendered to police.

A search of the vehicle yielded a loaded 9 millimetre hand gun, and what’s believed to be quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, and oxycodone.

23-year-old Calgary resident Deng Keuch faces 20 charges, including weapons possession, possession of stolen property, possession of drugs, and eight breaches of release conditions. Keuch was remanded in custody for court on March 23 2021 in Cochrane.

21-year-old Calgary resident Mark Ture faces 11 charges, including possession of drugs, weapons possession, and five breaches of release conditions, driving offences, and assault with a weapon on a police officer. Ture was remanded in custody for court on March 23, 2021 in Cochrane.

22-year-old Calgary resident Gach Manyel faces nine charges, including possession of drugs, weapons possession, and four breaches of release conditions. Manyel was released on $1000 cash bail with conditions for court on March 30 2021 in Calgary.

“These three individuals presented a very real danger to the community,” said Cpl. Troy Savnkoff of the Cochrane RCMP. ” We are thankful that we were able to disrupt whatever plans they may have had.”

Cochrane RCMP continue to investigate.