Tuesday afternoon, a Medicine Hat police officer recorded one of the easier arrests he'll probably ever have, when he was standing at the counter as a man tried to pay with a stolen credit card.

The store owner was notified by the credit card company to contact police immediately, which happened instantly, when he handed the stolen credit card notification to the officer standing behind the suspect.

The unidentified 35-year-old male was taken into custody and will appear in court in the near future.