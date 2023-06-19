Storm repair forces street closure in Lethbridge

An emergency storm main repair forced the closure of Ninth Avenue South at the intersection of Seventh Street South Monday afternoon.

Crews are at work, which is expected to be completed by the end of the day on June 22, weather permitting.

The closure may impact a Lethbridge Transit. For more information, transit riders should call 311 during business hours to learn about possible stop closures and/or scheduling changes.

Motorists in the area are asked to drive cautiously and follow posted detours.