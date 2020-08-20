CALGARY -- Our upper air pattern is in transition. The high-pressure ridge that brought a few scorching-hot days has largely departed, leaving loads of heat (storm food) in its wake, to the end that we’ll activate a good portion of said storm food later this afternoon as a wave of instability strikes up.

The exit region of a trough is sliding in, bringing cooler air aloft and a wave of uplift that, when triggered alongside the moisture that is allowed to pool in the foothills for the day, storm development could begin by the dinner hour.

Calgary will likely enter the "development region", where storms will be ramping up. The apex of these storms is more likely through central Alberta as the wave continues to grow. Watches and warnings are possible from the band, with ping pong ball-sized hail as the major threat.

Beyond today, we’ll see that cooler air stick around and stay around, gradually sinking us just below seasonal. The angle at which we get sunlight will help keep us in the 20s, in spite of three to four minutes of daylight being shaved off our total every day at this time of year.

Tune in Friday as we'll have a fun (spoiler: not-so-fun) weather anniversary to study!

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, chance for isolated storms

Daytime high: 26C

Evening: mainly clear, low 12C

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 25C

Evening: mainly clear, low 13C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny, chance for isolated storms

Daytime high: 23C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22C

Evening: mainly clear, low 10C

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22C

Evening: mainly clear, low 10C

Harry caught a few weather phenomena in one shot along the mountain ridge of the Purcells. It’s a shot of pyrocumulus cloud due to the fire near Canal Flats with lenticular clouds rolling toward the top-right of the image. Great shot, Harry!

You can submit your weather photos here.