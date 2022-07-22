Storm potential for Calgary Friday afternoon

Widespread thundershowers are possible across southern Alberta today. These are the sort of storms that will amplify as they continue across the prairies, providing only moderately unstable conditions over Calgary. This is not to say that Calgarians won't need to adjust plans.

Wind and hail remain the benchmarks for us to be mindful of.

The westerly passage of wind across the Rockies re-opens Saturday to storm potential, but it's also remote at this point. Because of the stable cap in place, expect another day of "maybe weather," similar to Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday stays warm, but it's on the in-between before we see this incoming high pressure ridge dip toward us, which opens us to northwesterly wind, and cooler conditions. Most of the incoming rainfall has pushed out to Tuesday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Friday

Sunny, chance of p.m. storms

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: some cloud, low 15 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

Monday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: some cloud, low 14 C

Tuesday