Stormy weather possible across southern Alberta this afternoon

We'll see some spots dip below heat warning criteria, but the turnaround to falling back within warning parameters is so fast, Environment Canada likely sees no reason to drop them.

Instead, we'll just add on severe thunderstorm watches and warnings through our province. Areas of southern Alberta will face storms with nickel-plus-sized hail, strong wind and driving rain. Along a few pockets in southern Alberta (mainly within a couple hundred kilometres of the foothills), tornadoes are also possible, thanks to strong vertical motion of air near the surface. This pattern moves through this afternoon and arrives this evening in Saskatchewan.

An important note with these storms: because of that wind shear at the surface causing a rapid rise, these storms will have the capacity to manifest rapidly. Bear that in mind if you're planning to spend time outdoors this afternoon.

The cold front associated with storms in central Alberta will move through Calgary late this evening, providing a sub-warning level low temperature before another ridge of high pressure billows up and returns us to the 30s by Thursday. Sunday, we find the drop, as a trough moves in. Storms will be possible here, as well, but we'll focus on today, first.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, thundershower risk

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: risk of showers, low 15 C

Sunday

Showers

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: chance of showers, low 10 C

We'll bring in two pics today. Sherral sent in this great shot snapped by her 10-year-old granddaughter, Alex. Way to go!

And Richie caught the Supermoon, also known as the Buck Moon in July, setting over the Saddledome. A fitting tribute to Johnny Gaudreau's departure.

Viewer Richie captured the Supermoon over the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

