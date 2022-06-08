Stormy weather risk for Calgary Wednesday

We're keeping an eye on a band of activity that will be moving in mid to late Wednesday afternoon. There is a wide profile of potential here, thanks to a series of differing conditions. Storms relative to what Monday offered (abundant, light hail) are possible through the Peace River Valley; these storms will have loads of energy, but lack lift.

Then, closer to Calgary, the wind shear (lift!) will be strongest, and the threat of severe weather will be stronger, as a result; this may equate to larger hail and stronger wind, but in more isolated pockets.

To Calgary’s northwest and up through Red Deer, the greatest potential effect of the sliding scale between these zones is possible, where the energy and lift mix in. Even yesterday, there was a chance for these storms to drift harmlessly north of Calgary, offering only rain instead.

The jet will continue tilting for Thursday and Friday, resulting in warm, dry, and windy conditions, along with temperatures in the low 20s. This precedes a wetter weekend, where Saturday still sits with a chance of showers – and a marginal risk of thundershowers – in the latest model runs, transitioning to more of the same Sunday. The bulk of precipitation has fallen back to Monday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon thundershowers

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 14 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 13 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: cloudy, chance of showers low 11 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: cloudy, chance of showers low 8 C

