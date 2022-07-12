Stormy weather risk for Calgary Wednesday, heat warnings in place

It came down the pipeline at 9:30 p.m. last night:

Above-seasonal 29 C highs and 14 C lows are the expectation with this in mind – our five-day forecast reflects this. We have a great article on preventative measures available now. Key points: drink plenty of water, and if you're heading down to the grounds, spend a time in the permanent structures periodically.

As a trough swipes through Wednesday, we enter a precarious afternoon window where storms, some of which will be severe, are possible. There's a capping inversion in place – that is to say, the layer of stability at the surface will be quite strong. This creates a tug-of-war between the stable and unstable layers… and if storms are able to form, the punch through the stable atmosphere would bring about a more severe storm.

Beyond that, we're still at least close to heat-warned territory for a few more days. Note the risk of showers overnight Saturday; that marks the start of a return to normal.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny, chance of p.m. thundershowers

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: clear, low 11 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: risk of showers, low 12 C

Ron sent in this great picture titled "summer at the Calgary Zoo" – nice one!

Viewer Ron's Calgary Zoo photo.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Dix! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.