Stormy weather risk for Calgary Wednesday, heat warnings in place
It came down the pipeline at 9:30 p.m. last night:
Above-seasonal 29 C highs and 14 C lows are the expectation with this in mind – our five-day forecast reflects this. We have a great article on preventative measures available now. Key points: drink plenty of water, and if you're heading down to the grounds, spend a time in the permanent structures periodically.
As a trough swipes through Wednesday, we enter a precarious afternoon window where storms, some of which will be severe, are possible. There's a capping inversion in place – that is to say, the layer of stability at the surface will be quite strong. This creates a tug-of-war between the stable and unstable layers… and if storms are able to form, the punch through the stable atmosphere would bring about a more severe storm.
Beyond that, we're still at least close to heat-warned territory for a few more days. Note the risk of showers overnight Saturday; that marks the start of a return to normal.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Tuesday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 30 C
- Evening: clear, low 15 C
Wednesday
- Mainly sunny, chance of p.m. thundershowers
- Daytime high: 30 C
- Evening: clear, low 13 C
Thursday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 26 C
- Evening: clear, low 11 C
Friday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 30 C
- Evening: clear, low 12 C
Saturday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 29 C
- Evening: risk of showers, low 12 C
Ron sent in this great picture titled "summer at the Calgary Zoo" – nice one!
Viewer Ron's Calgary Zoo photo.
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Dix!
WEATHER | Stormy weather risk for Calgary Wednesday, heat warnings in place
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
Most Canadians are worried about airport issues, poll finds
Most Canadians believe the country is in a recession and that prices are going to continue to rise for the foreseeable future, according to a new poll.
Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
LIVE | NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
NASA on Tuesday unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope, including a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race
Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' Musk says
Elon Musk said on Monday it was time for Donald Trump to 'hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,' days after the former U.S. President mocked the billionaire at a political rally and called him a 'bulls--- artist.'
Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos 'unique' as tacos
Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying Latinos are 'as unique' as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.
Exclusive | Real estate agent assigned to help refugees facing sexual assault charge
A CTV National News investigation has uncovered that a refugee organization in the Toronto area has been sending families out to find their first home with a real estate agent who’s currently facing a sexual assault charge.
Duncan Keith announces NHL retirement
Keith, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, had one year left in his Oilers contract.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: First shot at 30 C today
Temperatures jumped to 27 C early Monday evening.
Police commission announces 3rd-party review into EPS handling of Chinatown suspect's release
An independent third-party review will probe the circumstances leading to the arrival of the man accused of murdering two men in Chinatown in May despite him having court-ordered conditions not to be in Edmonton.
2 teens arrested after brandishing fake guns in Vancouver coffee shop: police
Two teens are in a lot of hot water after police say they brandished fake guns at a Vancouver coffee shop.
B.C. couple ordered to pay neighbour $2K over 'encroaching bamboo'
A B.C. couple whose bamboo plants spread into a neighbour's yard, potentially threatening his greenhouse and drainage system, has been ordered to help pay for a barrier between their properties.
Suspect shot by Prince George police while being prepared for cells, watchdog investigating
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a suspect was injured while he was being prepared to be lodged in a cell.
Environmental group calls for emergency measures after entangled right whale spotted in Gulf of St. Lawrence
While efforts are underway to locate an entangled North Atlantic right whale recently spotted in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence, a national environmental group says more needs to be done to protect the critically endangered mammals.
Email shows Lucki initially against naming firearms used in N.S. mass shooting
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki initially recommended the federal government not share information on the types of guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting -- a stance she apparently shifted a few days later.
NEW | Rising food prices, fewer donations hit Victoria charity as demand for meals increases
A Victoria social services agency is sounding the alarm over rising food prices.
Vancouver couple doused with bear spray in Nanaimo after dragon boat festival: RCMP
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a couple was doused with bear spray following a reported road-rage incident on Sunday.
U.S. man ordered to leave Canada after potential child-luring incident in Nanaimo
Nanaimo RCMP say a potential child-luring incident was averted after a 53-year-old man came to Vancouver Island to meet with a young girl.
BREAKING | Roads closed, buildings evacuated after high-pressure gas line ruptured in Toronto
Residents have been evacuated from two condominiums after a construction crew struck a high-pressure gas line in downtown Toronto.
WATCH LIVE | Court finds Brampton council decision to pre-emptively fill vacant seat illegal
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has found that a Brampton City Council decision to pre-emptively fill a seat left vacant after the provincial election was illegal.
Ontario opposition calls on government boost health spending in light of ER closures
Ontario's opposition parties want the Progressive Conservative government to spend more on health services as emergency rooms come under strain.
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
Professional women's hockey will return to Montreal
The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) announced on Tuesday that the 2022-23 season will include a seventh franchise that will play across Quebec to grow the women's game.
Boy dies after being struck by metal object in Quebec
A seven-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a metal structure in Quebec's Montérégie region.
Police release video of east Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police have released a video of a man being shot in the east end last month in hopes of identifying the shooter.
Studying no-fare transit in Ottawa could cost city nearly $1M: Memo
Studying the effects and costs of providing permanent, no-charge transit in Ottawa could cost the city nearly $1 million, according to city staff.
Up to 20 teens involved in Kitchener fight
Waterloo regional police are looking for up to 20 teens who were reportedly involved in a fight with weapons in Kitchener.
Magic: The Gathering heist leaves Guelph, Ont. business out more than $200K in cards, scotch and electronics
The Round Table Board Game Café in Guelph, Ont. is out more than $200,000 in product after a break-in over the weekend.
London police respond to man on fire in east end
London police are investigating after getting a 9-1-1 call that a man was on fire.
Police provide timeline of Langham, Sask. tragedy
Police are providing new details concerning a fatal shooting and an apparent suicide that rocked a Saskatchewan town.
VIDEO | Fire crews battle Saskatoon house fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in Hampton Village Monday evening.
New, more transmissible COVID-19 subvariant on the rise in Sask.
About one in four COVID-19 samples tested in Saskatchewan have been found to be the new, more transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant.
North Bay area man charged with sexual assault
A 65-year-old man has been accused of sexually assaulting someone at a North Bay recreational facility, police say.
Sudbury woman recounts racist incident that led to 'physical altercation'
The victim of a racist incident in Greater Sudbury over the weekend is speaking out about what happened to her.
RCMP 'very concerned' for well-being of missing Manitoba man
Manitoba RCMP officers are searching for a missing Sapotaweyak Cree Nation man, saying they are “very concerned” for his well-being.
Carjackings rising in Winnipeg: police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating two carjackings that took place over the weekend, with the city seeing a notable rise in carjackings over the last few years.
Senior left with 'life-altering' injuries following assault: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two people following a pair of assaults against seniors in the city, one of which left the victim with life-altering injuries.
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
CFL hands Riders' Garrett Marino 4 game suspension due to conduct against Ottawa Redblacks
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has suspended Roughriders’ defensive lineman Garrett Marino for four games due to his conduct during Friday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks.
