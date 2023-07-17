Stormy weather settles over Calgary and area, and beyond

Monday afternoon saw a series of big storms roll through large parts of the province.

In Calgary, hail pelted homes and gardens.

While the storm was intense, most of the hail was relatively small.

There was heavy rainfall in many places.

In Okotoks, south of Calgary, there was pooling in the streets.

It was the same in some parts of Calgary, where storm sewers were put to the test.

At least one person in Cochrane sought shelter inside a restaurant as rain rushed down the street.

The storm also delayed a few flights but YYC says it did not significantly impact operations.