Story lines and imagination run wild at Silver Springs Lego Competition
Lego’s popularity remains strong, and if there is any question, you should have been in the Calgary community of Silver Springs Saturday.
That’s where they held the 18th annual Lego Competition.
This year, 160 entries were received.
Kids as young as two could take part, through to adults, some of whom have been planning their creations for weeks, maybe even months.
Saturday the public was able to take in the entries.
One of the event’s biggest supporters is Stephen Joo, who was a runner up on the TV hit show Lego Masters.
Joo was one of the event organizers.
“The younger minds have very few limitations,” Joo said. “The older you get, the more structured you become in how you want things.
“But kids have fewer limitations in how their story lines and limitations will be working so it blows me away, the level of creativity that kids bring (to this event) every single year.”
