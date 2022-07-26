Stranger attempted to lure child into white van in Walden: police

Calgary police are investigating an attempted child luring incident reported in the community of Walden on Monday.

Police say a young boy and his dog were on the front lawn of their home in the 100 block of Walden Mews S.E. at around 3:20 p.m. when a man "attempted to lure him into a vehicle."

The boy told investigators the man was alone in the vehicle, rolled down the passenger side of the window and told the boy to get in the van.

"The boy refused to get in, picked up his dog and quickly returned inside his home where he reported the incident to his mother," said a Tuesday release.

The suspect is described as being 30 to 40 years old with light brown hair and a moustache. He was wearing a white T-shirt with a logo on the left side of the chest.

The van was a white early-to-mid 90s Chevrolet Astro or GMC Safari, and was last seen driving south on Walden Circle S.E.

Police are encouraging parents to speak to their children about what to do when a stranger makes them uncomfortable, and how to tell the difference between a stranger they can ask for help– like police officers, transit drivers, teachers or other parents – and a stranger who might be dangerous.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the identity of the owner is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.