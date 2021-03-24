CALGARY -- A fashion item worn by some students is no longer allowed because of the potential safety risk it poses, a southern Alberta school board has determined.

Rocky View Schools (RVS) sent home a letter to parents Tuesday about infinity scarves, a loose-fitting piece of apparel made of a piece of fabric stitched into a closed circle.

In the notice, officials say they've identified a potential safety risk for anyone who is wearing one.

"These loose-fitting scarves can potentially get caught on something and become a choking hazard," the letter reads. "We also do not recommend wearing any scarf that has been tied to form a loop as they can also becoming a choking hazard."

If any student arrives at school wearing an infinity scarf, the letter says they will be told to remove it while on the property.

Officials with RVS say the decision was made specifically to reduce the risk of strangulation of anyone wearing one while on school property.

"When it comes to student safety, we err on the side of caution," said Tara de Weerd, RVS' director of communications, in an email to CTV News.

She added there was no specific incident involving the garment that led to the school board's decision.

The Calgary Board of Education has not installed a ban on the infinity scarves or similar garments, but tells CTV News that staff and students are encouraged to take caution with loose-fitting clothing and accessories.

"This is particularly important for students and staff participating in some (career and technology studies/career and technology foundations) classes, physical activities, or when playing on playground equipment," CBE communications advisor Megan Geyer said in an email.

CTV News has also reached out to the Calgary Catholic School District for further details on the issue.

SINGLE-STRAND LANYARDS BANNED SINCE 2012

The move is similar to the one focused on single-strand lanyards, which consist of straps worn around the neck with attachments meant to hold keys or hall passes.

Those lanyards don't have catches that break away when pressure is applied. The province banned the use of those lanyards in schools in 2012 after a Grade 3 student at RVS' Bearspaw School was critically injured following an incident.

Nicholas Kitzul was in the school bathroom when the hall pass lanyard he was wearing got caught on a door and ended up choking him.

Kitzul, who was eight years old at the time, had his oxygen cut off for 10 minutes.

He was found and taken to hospital where it was determined he had suffered brain damage as a result of the incident.

Following the accident, Alberta Education issued a directive to ban the use of lanyards in all schools throughout the province following Kitzul's accident.