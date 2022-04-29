Strathmore, Alta. woman charged with selling illicit drugs to minors
Strathmore RCMP say a "priority" investigation involving the sale of illicit substances to minors in the community has resulted in charges against a 45-year-old woman.
Investigators were first notified on March 10 that a woman was allegedly selling drugs to minors in Strathmore.
A further investigation, which involved monitoring a home in the community, determined that youths were visiting the residence on multiple occasions and drug activity was taking place.
RCMP say "sufficient evidence" was collected and community members also provided enough details to assist in the investigation to result in charges being laid.
On April 24, Strathmore RCMP observed the suspect in the investigation in a vehicle and moved in to make an arrest.
Police say Jennifer Jordan, 45, of Strathmore, was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation as well as on two outstanding warrants.
Officers also found drugs in the vehicle when it was searched.
"During the arrest, a quantity of what was believed to be cocaine and crack cocaine was found in their possession. The vehicle operated by the subject was towed and various additional traffic violations were issued," RCMP said in a release.
Jordan has been charged with unlawful distribution of cannabis to an individual under 18 and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Strathmore RCMP thank the public for their assistance in the matter, calling it an "outstanding collaboration" between the community and investigators.
"This investigation was treated as a priority in an effort to protect our youth and disrupt harmful activity in our community. I’d like to thank the community members who cooperated with our investigation which assisted in substantiating charges and led to an early intervention," said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, Strathmore RCMP's detachment commander.
She was released from custody on a promise to appear for a future court date. Jordan is prohibited from allowing any persons under 18 who are not family members being inside her home.
The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be laid.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
WATCH LIVE | 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Economy surged ahead in February, fuelling expectations of another interest rate hike
The Canadian economy surged ahead in February as pandemic-related restrictions eased, fuelling expectations by economists that the Bank of Canada will opt for another oversized rate hike in June.
Celine Dion postpones world tour because of health
Celine Dion says she has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time.
B.C. man faces deportation for alleged naked dance on sacred Bali volcano
A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked on a sacred volcano in violation of the country's laws.
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv while the UN leader was visiting the capital.
Edmonton
-
Alta. cougar attack survivor shares rescue story in debut STARS podcast series
The harrowing story of getting an Alberta biologist who had been attacked by a cougar to hospital, as well as similar missions by STARS Air Ambulance teams, are the meat of a new podcast produced by the organization.
-
Edmonton just scored $6.7M from Ottawa. These are the 27 projects getting the green light
Alberta's capital will soon have new tennis courts, better outdoor hockey rinks and new patio spaces in Ice District – as part of 27 projects aimed at improving community spaces.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
Vancouver
-
Does Vancouver have a bad reputation? Safety concerns voiced to mayor
"The non-stop graffiti and defecation and needles in doorways is disgusting." A special safety meeting held at Vancouver City Hall Thursday night gave people a chance to speak directly to the mayor about their concerns.
-
Caught on camera: Muslim worshippers targeted by aggressive driver in Surrey, B.C.
Members of the Muslim community in Surrey, B.C., are on edge after a group of worshippers leaving a local mosque were targeted by an aggressive driver.
-
ICBC licence plate decals no longer necessary starting May 1
Starting next week, B.C. drivers will no longer be required to show insurance decals on their licence plate as ICBC moves its renewal process online.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. to ask Ottawa to change name of Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing
Members of the Prince Edward Island legislature voted unanimously Friday to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing.
-
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
-
Yarmouth County man charged with murder in fatal house fire
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County last month.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police say 'Freedom Convoy' protests at B.C. legislature cost $385K in overtime
Victoria police say the 'Freedom Convoy' protests at the B.C. legislature cost the province more than $385,000 in officer overtime.
-
Man rescued from fire at downtown Victoria apartment building
Victoria firefighters are at a downtown apartment building battling a fire that broke out Friday morning.
-
Vancouver Island researchers look into oyster breeds as temperatures rise B.C.
B.C.'s coastline could look different in the next five to 15 years, especially after last year's heat dome.
Toronto
-
'I was forced to be silent': Toronto condo owner told to remove Ukrainian flag from window
A Toronto condo owner says she was told to remove a Ukrainian flag from her apartment window by the property management company that oversees operations at the building.
-
Blind senior gets wish to see Maple Leafs play with help of special glasses
A 78-year-old avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan from Nova Scotia is getting the opportunity to see his favourite team play in person tonight thanks to a charity that grants unfulfilled wishes to seniors.
-
Gas prices at $2 per litre 'the new normal' in GTA this summer, analyst says
Greater Toronto Area gas prices are set to go up another two cents per litre tomorrow and at least one industry analyst says that he expects $2 per litre to be “the new normal” for drivers this summer.
Montreal
-
Census shows that Quebec has country's third-largest trans and non-binary population
Quebec has the third-largest population of transgender and non-binary people in Canada, according to most recent census, though the proportion of the population is lowest among the provinces.
-
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
-
Beer shortage caused by Molson Coors strike looms in parts of Quebec, bar owners warn
The head of the Quebec bar owners' association says some suds sellers could soon run dry because of an ongoing strike at a Molson Coors brewery.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
-
Fire damages 13 unit residential building in Ottawa's east end
Firefighters responded to 911 calls at approximately 8:40 p.m. Thursday reporting a fire in a four-storey building on Ogilvie Road, between Palmerston Drive and Cadboro Road.
Kitchener
-
INTERACTIVE MAP
INTERACTIVE MAP | Police seeking tips on 17 suspicious fires in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service continues to investigate 17 suspicious fires in the city, and they're hoping the public can help them identify the people responsible.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
Waterloo region COVID-19: 62 in hospital, 3 deaths reported this week
There are 62 people with COVID-19 in Waterloo region hospitals – that’s up six from this time last week. Seven of those patients are in ICU.
Saskatoon
-
Three people arrested, charged for drug trafficking in stolen vehicle, Saskatoon police say
Three people have been arrested for drug trafficking after Saskatoon Police Service intervened during a traffic stop on Thursday.
-
'Brian's a hero': Saskatoon runner rescues man struggling in river
A Saskatoon man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a person from the South Saskatchewan River Wednesday afternoon.
-
Demolished former hotel used to embody 'the ambience of Saskatoon'
The former Continental Hotel on Second Avenue South was demolished on Thursday after the Saskatoon Fire Department deemed it unsafe.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 69 reopened after vehicle fire
There were some tense moments on Highway 69 south of Sudbury on Friday afternoon after a vehicle burst into flames.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
Downtown Sudbury looking for musicians in weekly outdoor concerts
A new, live outdoor concert series called 'Downtown Sudbury Happy Hour' is looking for musicians to play every Friday starting next month.
Winnipeg
-
Oncoming storm could push Manitoba to 2009 flood levels: province
An oncoming storm expected to hit Manitoba throughout the weekend could push floodwaters to 2009 levels, the province says.
-
Highway 75 north of Morris expected to close Friday evening due to flooding
The province said Highway 75 is expected to close Friday evening due to rising flood waters.
-
Investigation into CN train derailment in Manitoba finds repair error played a role
An investigation into a 2019 train derailment that caused a large crude oil spill in western Manitoba has found the tracks failed because of a repair error nearly two months prior.
Regina
-
Inquest into death of Samwel Uko scheduled to begin in May
An inquest into the death of Samwel Uko will begin at the end of May.
-
Sask. COVID-19 modelling projects long plateau: physician town hall
Saskatchewan COVID-19 modelling projects a long plateau in infection and hospitalizations due to increased mixing, according to slides from the Saskatchewan Health Authority physician town hall on Thursday night.
-
Gunshots fired in Regina overnight; police investigating
Regina police responded to a report of apparent gunshots in the North Central neighbourhood just after midnight on Friday and are now asking for the public’s help for any information about the incident.