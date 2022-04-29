Strathmore, Alta. woman charged with selling illicit drugs to minors

Strathmore RCMP say a "priority" investigation involving the sale of illicit substances to minors in the community has resulted in charges against a 45-year-old woman.

Investigators were first notified on March 10 that a woman was allegedly selling drugs to minors in Strathmore.

A further investigation, which involved monitoring a home in the community, determined that youths were visiting the residence on multiple occasions and drug activity was taking place.

RCMP say "sufficient evidence" was collected and community members also provided enough details to assist in the investigation to result in charges being laid.

On April 24, Strathmore RCMP observed the suspect in the investigation in a vehicle and moved in to make an arrest.

Police say Jennifer Jordan, 45, of Strathmore, was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation as well as on two outstanding warrants.

Officers also found drugs in the vehicle when it was searched.

"During the arrest, a quantity of what was believed to be cocaine and crack cocaine was found in their possession. The vehicle operated by the subject was towed and various additional traffic violations were issued," RCMP said in a release.

Jordan has been charged with unlawful distribution of cannabis to an individual under 18 and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Strathmore RCMP thank the public for their assistance in the matter, calling it an "outstanding collaboration" between the community and investigators.

"This investigation was treated as a priority in an effort to protect our youth and disrupt harmful activity in our community. I’d like to thank the community members who cooperated with our investigation which assisted in substantiating charges and led to an early intervention," said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, Strathmore RCMP's detachment commander.

She was released from custody on a promise to appear for a future court date. Jordan is prohibited from allowing any persons under 18 who are not family members being inside her home.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be laid.