Strathmore and Lethbridge men charged after suspicious parking lot behaviour
A Strathmore man and a Lethbridge man face charges after suspicious behaviour observed by Strathmore police officers.
At around 11 p.m. on November 17, members of the Strathmore General Investigation Section (GIS) saw suspicious activity take place between occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot of town hall.
Having received complaints earlier of liquor consumption and loitering in the area, traffic officers were asked to check on the drivers' sobriety and documentation.
Officers detected the aroma of freshly-consumed cannabis, which led to a search of both vehicles.
That search revealed a quantity of what's believed to be cocaine packed in small packages.
Both drivers were arrested.
A more thorough search led to the seizure of cash and cell phones.
At around 11 p.m. on November 17, members of the Strathmore General Investigation Section (GIS) saw suspicious activity take place between occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot of Town Hall.
Both men were transported to the Strathmore detachment, and later released with conditions and a future court date.
Strathmore resident Jason Piper, 47, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis within reach of the driver and possession of items used for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance.
Lethbridge resident Don Gilbertson, 48, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cannabis within reach of the driver.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast hits a cold snap Saturday
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Large snowstorm hovering over Eastern Ontario, travelling east to Atlantic Canada this weekend
A large storm system from the U.S. is in the nation's capital Friday, as eastern Quebec and the Maritimes brace for more snow and freezing rain Saturday.
Royals keep calm, carry on after Harry and Meghan series
The Royal Family stuck to routine and remained silent Friday over the second half of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's documentary series, which made hard-hitting claims against Harry's brother, Prince William.
Student solves 2,500-year-old grammatical puzzle
An Indian PhD student at the University of Cambridge has made what language experts are calling a "revolutionary discovery" in solving a 2,500-year-old Sanskrit grammatical puzzle.
Few Canadians plan to donate blood and plasma this holiday season, despite a big need
A new Ipsos survey shows that while 6 out of 10 eligible donors in Canada believe donating blood or plasma is important, only 10 per cent plan to donate, despite a pressing need for several blood types.
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and more than a thousand tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.
Prince William's godmother apologizes to woman over racism incident
Prince William's godmother has met to offer her sincere apologies to a woman over 'unacceptable' comments she had made about her race and nationality at an official royal reception last month, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
'Society let him down,' grieving mother says in warning about sports betting ads
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, Ukrainian officials said. Strikes were reported in at least four cities, triggering widespread emergency power outages.
Ontario gender-affirming clinic facing possible closure due to health-care billing change
A virtual-only clinic providing gender-affirming care in Ontario may close its doors after the province lowered the amount health-care providers can charge for virtual or phone appointments.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton passes 5% tax increases; Cartmell calls it 'very dangerous' for affordability
Property taxes in Alberta's capital city are going up by roughly five per cent each year for the next three years, and about four-and-a-half per cent in 2026.
-
Police release image of suspect in assault near LRT station
Police have released a photo of a woman they say was involved in an assault and robbery outside an Edmonton LRT station last month.
-
2 facing child endangerment charges after drugs, weapons found in McCauley home
Four children are in the care of Children's Services after police discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine was being sold out of their home in the McCauley neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
CBSA seizes record 2,500 kg of opium from shipping pallets in Vancouver
The Canada Border Services Agency has made a historic drug bust in Vancouver.
-
Police incident unfolding in Burnaby, IIO deployed
B.C’s independent police watchdog has been deployed in Burnaby, where Mounties say an incident is unfolding.
-
'Dangerous' brothers charged in assault of B.C. teen fail to show up in court: RCMP
Mounties are searching for two wanted men — charged with assaulting a teen in Kelowna just over a year ago — after they both failed to appear in court.
Atlantic
-
Weekend weather: Snowfall warnings issued in N.B., N.S. and P.E.I. to see mix of rain and snow
Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings and special weather statements for New Brunswick. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will also see a mix of snow and rain this weekend.
-
Outbreak declared at Dalhousie University residence after student dies from meningococcal disease
A student at Dalhousie University in Halifax has died after contracting meningococcal disease. Nova Scotia Public Health confirmed the death Friday, adding that another student is recovering from the virus in hospital.
-
Nova Scotia's chief doctor urges holiday caution as province hits peak flu season
Flu season is in full swing earlier than usual across Nova Scotia this year, and the province's chief medical officer of health is urging the public to exercise caution during the holidays.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. family recalls 'amazing' experience working on new Avatar movie
A new film that is being promoted as 'a movie event of a generation' holds special meaning for two generations of a Campbell River, B.C., family.
-
Eby may signal change in B.C.'s stance on climate action, environmental groups say
Environmental groups are applauding B.C. Premier David Eby's new promise to protect 30 per cent of the province's land by 2030 in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.
-
Canadian navy lieutenant fined, reprimanded for vaping aboard ship
A navy lieutenant has been reprimanded and fined $750 for using an e-cigarette aboard a Royal Canadian Navy frigate.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two found dead, one in critical condition at Hamilton residence: police
Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hamilton residence Friday.
-
Missing 80-year-old Hamilton woman found dead: police
The search for a missing 80-year-old woman in Hamilton has come to a tragic end.
-
Decades-old Toronto dive bar to be replaced by a 40-storey condo
A decades-old dive bar is set to close as the Toronto block it’s belonged to for 30-years is replaced by a 40-storey condo.
Montreal
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | 15 to 25 cm of snow expected in Montreal by Saturday
Ready your shovels: the snow has started to fall in Montreal and surrounding areas, with 15 to 25 centimetres expected by Saturday afternoon. Light and blowing snow is forecasted throughout the morning, with snowfall becoming heavier in the evening.
-
Montrealers walk Ukrainian girl's route with message about road safety
On Friday morning, parents, children and other community members in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood walked the same route that seven-year-old Maria Legenkovska took on Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle and died.
-
Two new nurse-led clinics open in Montreal amid ER overcrowding
Two additional medical clinics led by nurse practitioners have opened in Montreal to help relieve pressure on the city's beleaguered emergency rooms, the Quebec government has announced.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa, cancelling school buses and slowing down the commute
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 20 to 30 cm of snow by Saturday morning.
-
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
-
TOY MOUNTAIN
TOY MOUNTAIN | Final push to build the Toy Mountain in Ottawa
The Salvation Army says it expects to provide toys to 27,500 children in Ottawa this Christmas through the Toy Mountain campaign.
Kitchener
-
Police offer cash reward as family pleads for answers in 7-year-old Kitchener homicide case
Waterloo regional police have issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the 2015 murder of 23-year-old Gavin Daley.
-
Four more COVID-19 deaths in Waterloo Region brings pandemic total to 500
Public health says four more people with COVID-19 have died in Waterloo Region in the last week and 45 are currently receiving treatment in hospital.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a minivan at Kitchener roundabout
Police say a man who was struck by a minivan at a Kitchener roundabout on Wednesday has died.
Saskatoon
-
Alaska bound plane makes emergency landing in Saskatoon
There was an unusual sight at the Saskatoon airport Thursday afternoon when an Alaska-bound plane had to make an emergency landing.
-
'It’s painful': Curling community feeling the effects of the closure of the Granite Curling Club
Marie Fehr curled at the Granite Curling Club in downtown Saskatoon for 30 memory-filled years.
-
'We want to make sure everyone’s warm and fed': Sask. man turns school bus into overnight warm-up space
A Saskatoon man has turned a school bus into a place for people to warm up at night.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man wanted for Sault murder 'armed and dangerous': police
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are looking for a 27-year-old murder suspect they describe as 'armed and dangerous.'
-
Victim in the Sault kidnapped and assaulted by a stranger
A suspect from Timmins kidnapped someone in Sault Ste. Marie this week while the victim was getting off a transit bus.
-
'Society let him down,' grieving mother says in warning about sports betting ads
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
Winnipeg
-
No guarantees, but expert says search of Winnipeg area landfill for women's remains may succeed
In 2002, investigators started a massive search of Robert Pickton's pig farm in British Columbia and eventually found the remains of several women.
-
Cyclist hit and killed by front-end loader: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating after a cyclist was killed after being hit by a front-end loader on Thursday night.
-
Schools closed in Manitoba amid poor weather conditions
Manitoba is seeing a number of school closures on Friday due to poor driving conditions and reduced visibility from the snow.
Regina
-
No ambulance available in Regina 71 times in October 2022, SHA stats show
No ambulance was immediately available to respond to emergencies in Regina 206 times from May to October 2022 – including 71 in October alone.
-
City council votes in favour of amendment to lower mill rate
On day three of budget deliberations, Regina city council passed its 2023 General Operating Budget with a lower mill rate increase than administration put forward.
-
Fire destroys well known restaurant in southeastern Sask. community
A well-known restaurant in the community of Forget, Sask. was destroyed by fire on Thursday night.