Strathmore man, woman arrested in RCMP drug probe

Mounties out of Strathmore have arrested a man and woman as a result of a drug trafficking investigation.

On the afternoon of April 27, the RCMP arrested the pair in a store parking lot in Strathmore, Alta., raiding their vehicle and then later their residence on Brentwood Crescent.

Between the two searches, police say officers seized the following:

About $8,000 in cash;

About 17 grams of suspected cocaine, estimated street value $1,700;

About 70 grams of suspected fentanyl, estimated street value $13,930;

About 41 grams of suspected methamphetamine, estimated street value $2,490; and

A pair of semi-automatic .22 caliber handguns.

"The results of this investigation are a culmination of the dedicated efforts of our detachment members to keep our community safe from the harms of the illicit drug trade," said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, Strathmore RCMP detachment commander.

"I'd like to pass along my thanks to the community for their support and assistance in this investigation, which helped lead to the arrests and seizures made in this investigation."

Police have identified the man arrested as 49-year-old David Vanderlaan of Strathmore, who faces the bulk of the charges stemming from the investigation.

The woman has not been identified. Police have only said she is 22.

Vanderlaan is charged with the following:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

One count of trafficking of a controlled substance;

One count of possession of a controlled substance;

One count of possession of a loaded prohibited firearm;

Two counts of knowing possession of a prohibited firearm without a licence;

Two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm contrary to a prohibition order;

Two counts of careless handling of a prohibited firearm;

Three counts of failing to comply with a condition of a probation order; and

Five counts of failing to comply with a condition of a release order.

Vanderlaan was on release for a Calgary matter involving drugs and guns.

Police say he was also bound by a probation order for previous drug and gun convictions.

He remains in police custody.

Meanwhile, the woman was charged with the following:

Three counts of trafficking of a controlled substance.

She has been released from custody.

Both will appear in court at a later date, police say.