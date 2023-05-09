Strathmore man, woman arrested in RCMP drug probe

On the afternoon of April 27, the RCMP arrested the pair in a store parking lot in Strathmore, Alta., raiding their vehicle and then later their residence on Brentwood Crescent. On the afternoon of April 27, the RCMP arrested the pair in a store parking lot in Strathmore, Alta., raiding their vehicle and then later their residence on Brentwood Crescent.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

IN HER OWN WORDS

IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer

Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina