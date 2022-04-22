Strathmore RCMP charge two in stolen credit card incident

A 44-year-old Calgary man faces charges after Strathmore RCMP officers caught him after he tried to use several stolen credit cards at a local business.

The incident took place around noon Thursday, when a local business reported that two people had left their store after trying to use a number of credit cards that were declined.

Strathmore RCMP found the two men in the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop, which led to the discovery of a number of credit cards and ID's that didn't belong to the three people in the vehicle.

A 29-year-old Calgary woman was released with a court date to face charges in relation to the Thursday incident.

A 44-year-old Calgary man was discovered to be wanted on 15 outstanding warrants and taken into custody.

The third person in the vehicle, a 34-year-old Calgary man was given three traffic violations, including operating a vehicle without valid insurance.

The vehicle was towed from the site.

The investigation continues. Further charges are possible.

“Thanks to the quick reporting by the store employee, Strathmore members were able to locate and apprehend those involved to prevent further offences,"said Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, a Strathmore RCMP detachment commander, in a release.