CALGARY -- Strathmore RCMP confirm a missing 15-year-old girl has been located and is safe.

Madison Roest had been last seen near her residence in Strathmore on Feb. 22, according to an RCMP news release issued Tuesday.

At the time, RCMP officials said she was believed to be with friends between Calgary and Strathmore.

RCMP confirmed Wednesday morning that Roest had been found.