Strathmore RCMP confirm missing youth located
Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021 2:29PM MST Last Updated Wednesday, February 24, 2021 8:22AM MST
Strathmore RCMP confirm a missing 15-year-old girl has been located.
Madison Roest had been last seen near her residence in Strathmore on Feb. 22, according to an RCMP news release issued Tuesday.
At the time, RCMP officials said she was believed to be with friends between Calgary and Strathmore.
RCMP confirmed Wednesday morning that Roest had been found.
