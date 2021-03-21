CALGARY -- Renovations at the Strathmore RCMP detachment are being blamed for a fire that has resulted in a temporary closure at the facility.

Officials say construction work was being conducted on the building on March 20 when the roof caught fire.

The fire department was called in to put out the blaze, but the front counter of the office used for public matters suffered smoke damage as a result.

RCMP say the area will be closed until at least March 24.

Anyone needing assistance from Strathmore RCMP in the meantime is asked to call 403-943-3535.