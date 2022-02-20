One person has died and four other people were injured when an SUV crashed on Highway 1 near Garden Road Saturday night.

RCMP were called to the scene at approximately 9 p.m. and found a Jeep that had rolled onto its roof.

The passenger inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP say.

The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries while three others, the occupants of two other passenger vehicles involved in the crash, also suffered minor injuries.

RCMP are still working to determine the cause of the crash, but preliminary investigation indicates the eastbound Jeep may have crossed into the path of the westbound vehicles.

The identity of the victim is not being released.