Strathmore RCMP stop Airdrie man suspected of impaired driving
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 1:52PM MDT
Strathmore RCMP says impaired driving charges are pending against a 31-year-old man in connection with an incident that took place early Friday morning.
Police were notified at 7:09 a.m. about a possible impaired driver spotted on Highway 1 near the Town of Strathmore limits.
Responding officers located the vehicle and saw that it was driving erratically, so they initiated a traffic stop.
The driver however evaded police and refused to stop.
A short time later police were able to stop the vehicle and arrested the driver.
Charges are pending against the 31-year-old from Airdrie.
The investigation is ongoing.