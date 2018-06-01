Strathmore RCMP says impaired driving charges are pending against a 31-year-old man in connection with an incident that took place early Friday morning.

Police were notified at 7:09 a.m. about a possible impaired driver spotted on Highway 1 near the Town of Strathmore limits.

Responding officers located the vehicle and saw that it was driving erratically, so they initiated a traffic stop.

The driver however evaded police and refused to stop.

A short time later police were able to stop the vehicle and arrested the driver.

Charges are pending against the 31-year-old from Airdrie.

The investigation is ongoing.