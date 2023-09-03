Street closures for Pride Parade

The following road closures will be in effect Sunday to accommodate the Calgary Pride Parade:

Ninth Avenue S.W. will be closed between 11 Street S.W., between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ninth Avenue South will be closed between Fifth Street S.W. and Eighth Street S.E. between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Sixth Street S.E., Confluence Way S.E., Riverfront Ave S.E./S.W. and Second Street S.W. will be closed between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Motorists can use 11 Street S.W., Eighth Street S.W. and Fourth Street S.W. to travel north/south of Ninth Avenue South during the closures.

Calgary police will be on site managing intersections during the parade.

