Police say an early-morning crash on Highway 22X at 37th Street S.W. that sent two men to hospital with serious injuries was likely the result of street racing.

According to police, a Black Jaguar S-type car and a yellow Nissan Silvia were heading east on Highway 22X at a high rate of speed just after midnight Saturday when they came to a bend in the road under construction near the 37th Street S.W. intersection.

Both vehicles left the road and rolled several times then caught fire.

Both drivers, two men in their early 30s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said in a release, “drugs and alcohol are not currently considered factors in this collision, however, excessive speed likely was a major factor.”

“Street racing continues to be a significant problem in Calgary and it puts the lives of racers and other people on the road at risk,” reads a release.

“Drivers who street race are often inexperienced and are driving on roads not designed for high speeds, where there is traffic, pedestrians and other hazards.”

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the police traffic section at 403-567-4000 or the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.