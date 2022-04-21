Street sweeping in some Calgary communities postponed until June due to snowfall

Thanks to the massive Tuesday night snow storm, the City of Calgary announced more rescheduling of street cleaning originally set for Friday, April 22.

With street cleaning equipment commandeered to help move snow, sweeping that was scheduled for the north part of Hidden Valley, the west part of Bowness, Cityscape North, Scenic Bow, Thorncliffe West and North Haven Upper have been rescheduled to June.

Sweeping in Bankview, Fairview, the west part of Aspen Woods, Evergreen west of 24 Street, and the north part of Forest Lawn will proceed as planned on Friday, April 22.

Citywide sweeping is anticipated to return to the original schedule beginning Monday, April 25.

Community parking bans will be enforced between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in scheduled communities, which are available at Calgary.ca/sweep and using the address lookup for notifications.

Sweeping that's been rescheduled due to snow will be done at a later date in June.