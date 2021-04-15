CALGARY -- Calgary roadways will get an annual spring makeover starting Monday with the launch of the city's street cleaning program.

Signs will begin appearing in neighbourhoods this weekend letting vehicle owners know when they'll have to move.

Street sweeping will be done during business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The aim is to remove debris and waste that has accumulated on streets and roads over the winter months to prevent it from ending up in the stormwater system.

Officials say enforcement of necessary parking bans will return to normal this year.

This year, things return to normal from an enforcement perspective by Calgary Parking Authority.

"During street sweeping the Calgary Parking Authority uses our automated vehicles, or camera cars, because they are a quick and efficient way to enforce street sweeping parking bans," said Todd Sullivan, CPA's coordinator of parking safety and compliance.

"It's a good reminder that if you don't move your vehicle, you won't see a ticket on the windshields, it will come in the mail."

With many Calgarians still working from home, Sullivan says they will have to remember to move their vehicles.

Along with signs being placed in neighbourhoods, information on street sweeping can be found on the city's website.

"It's a great resource for information on our street sweeping program and offers opportunities to sign up for automated notifications for street sweeping in your community and ask our new virtual assistant questions about the program," said Roads Department spokesperson Chris McGeachy.

Residential street sweeping is expected to continue through June 2021.

The annual budget for the street sweeping is $9.8 million, which covers more than 16,000 lane kilometres of roadway.

Temperatures are expected to reach double-digits this week, including a high of 19 C on Saturday, however the forecast calls for a possibility of rain and even some snow on Sunday.