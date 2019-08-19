

CTV News Calgary





A stretch of 37th Street S.W. between eastbound and westbound Highway 22X will be shut down for just over two weeks to allow for ongoing ring road construction.

The closure will take effect Aug. 22 and last until Sept. 9.

Southbound traffic on 37th Street S.W. should use 53rd Street to head east and northbound traffic on 37th Street should use James McKevitt Road to head west on Aug. 22 to 24 then Tournament Lane until Sept. 9.

The closure is to allow paving work on the median.