Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
There will be no strike at WestJet this week now that the airline has reached a tentative labour deal with the union representing hundreds of workers at the Calgary and Vancouver airports.
Both the airline and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening, days before nearly 800 baggage and customer service staff could have walked off the job.
Unifor announced last week that workers had voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike as early as this Wednesday if a deal could not be reached.
Neither side disclosed specific terms of the tentative deal, which is still subject to ratification.
The union issued a release saying the agreement ``brings long overdue wage increases and improvements to working conditions.''
The deal, touted as the first between the two sides, will be presented to union members later this week.
Unifor has said wages were a key issue, with current salaries starting at $15.55 an hour and topping out at $23.87 an hour after seven years.
Spokesman Scott Doherty said last week the pay scale has not increased for more than five years, making WestJet's wages among the lowest in the Canadian aviation industry as inflation soars.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Emergency alert warns of 'multiple shooting scenes' in Langley, B.C.
An emergency alert sent to cellphones in B.C. warned of multiple shooting scenes in Langley Monday morning.
Day 2 of Pope visit to include stops at a former residential school, Edmonton church
Pope Francis is expected to speak publicly for the first time on his Canadian visit at a meeting this morning with First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples in a community south of Edmonton.
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
2 dead, 2 in custody after daylight shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Two people have died and two have been arrested after a brazen daylight shooting outside of a Whistler, B.C. hotel, according to police.
Blair and Lucki to testify about allegations of interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players will be testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
AFN chief criticizes lack of women set to speak at anticipated papal apology Monday
RoseAnne Archibald, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, told media Sunday that she had only been informed that day that she wouldn’t be speaking officially at Maskwacis, despite planning to help welcome the Pope, which she said leaves the event with no women in leadership roles involved.
Chess-playing robot breaks boy's finger at Moscow tournament
A chess-playing robot broke a boy's finger during a match in Russia last week, the president of the Moscow Chess Federation told state news agency TASS media.
Edmonton
-
Everything you need to know about the Pope's visit to a former residential school site today
For those travelling to Maskwacis to participate in the Papal visit and ceremony, organizers encourage attendees to register for park-and-ride. Here's what else you need to know.
-
'Every step forward matters': Indigenous leaders, Albertans ready for historic Papal apology
With Pope Francis officially in Edmonton after the 8,200-kilometre journey from the Vatican, the historic trip is expected to bring a meaningful message and an apology on Canadian soil.
-
Nordegg evacuation alert over; 500-hectare wildfire now 'being held': province
A wildfire west of Red Deer maintained about 500 hectares over the weekend but is no longer classified as burning out of control, says Alberta Wildfire.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency alert warns of 'multiple shooting scenes' in Langley, B.C.
An emergency alert sent to cellphones in B.C. warned of multiple shooting scenes in Langley Monday morning.
-
Residential school survivors, loved ones to gather in B.C. during Pope's visit
Survivors and Indigenous people in B.C. who have been impacted by the brutal legacy of Canada's residential school system are being invited to gather together in person during the Pope's visit.
-
2 dead, 2 in custody after daylight shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Two people have died and two have been arrested after a brazen daylight shooting outside of a Whistler, B.C. hotel, according to police.
Atlantic
-
Blair and Lucki to testify about allegations of interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players will be testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Islanders pitch in after P.E.I. ferry fire, offer up homes to stranded passengers
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will be cancelled again Monday as officials grapple with the aftermath of a fire aboard the MV Holiday Island.
-
Investigation launched following fire on P.E.I. ferry; crew unloads vehicles Sunday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead after police shooting in Nanaimo
A man is dead after an altercation with police in Nanaimo Saturday afternoon.
-
Tribunal dismisses case seeking $200 from pest control company for damaged duvet
A man who sought $200 in damages against a Vancouver Island pest control company for allegedly ruining his duvet has had his claim dismissed by B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
Toronto
-
Clean up underway after string of thunderstorms strike much of southern Ontario
The clean up is now underway following series of strong thunderstorms that struck much of southern Ontario late Sunday evening knocking down trees and power lines.
-
Man killed in single-vehicle collision in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating after a driver was killed in a single-vehicle collision in the city’s east end early this morning.
-
Advocacy groups call on Ontario government to double social assistance rates
More than 200 advocacy groups have signed an open letter asking the Ontario government to double disability support payment rates and ensure they keep up with the soaring cost of living.
Montreal
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
-
21-year-old man found unconscious in Montreal pool
A 21-year-old man is in hospital after being found unconscious in an outdoor municipal pool.
-
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ottawa
-
Elderly woman waits six hours for an ambulance in Ottawa
As the health care system experiences delays in nearly every area, it was an excruciating delay for a 75-year-old Ottawa woman who waited six hours for an ambulance last week.
-
Clean up underway after string of thunderstorms strike much of southern Ontario
The clean up is now underway following series of strong thunderstorms that struck much of southern Ontario late Sunday evening knocking down trees and power lines.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's when young children in Ottawa and Gatineau can receive the COVID-19 vaccine
Young children in Ottawa and Gatineau will be able to roll up their sleeve this week and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kitchener
-
Friends, family mourn loss of Kyle Dow after fatal motorcycle collision
A young Paris, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a beloved husband and father of two after a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this month.
-
-
New self-care exhibit at McDougall Cottage in Cambridge shares stories of resiliency
A new exhibit at McDougall Cottage in Cambridge has opened with the aim of sharing stories of strength and survival for those who find themselves struggling.
Saskatoon
-
Back to Batoche Days wraps up its 50th anniversary with record attendance
Back to Batoche wrapped up its 50th anniversary with a record attendance over the weekend.
-
Disaster relief a possibility for Saskatoon homeowners after major flooding
Saskatoon residents who experienced property damage as a result of heavy rains on June 20th could soon be eligible for compensation from the province.
-
2 dead, 2 in custody after daylight shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Two people have died and two have been arrested after a brazen daylight shooting outside of a Whistler, B.C. hotel, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario man expected to be sentenced for murdering his brother today
Kerry Burke, who admitted to murdering his younger brother, could learn his punishment in Sudbury court Monday morning. Meanwhile, the victim's estranged wife, Melissa Sheridan, is still out on bail after being charged in connection with the killing.
-
Junction Creek creep caught: Sudbury teen charged
Sudbury police have charged a 15-year-old for exposing and touching himself inappropriately in public several times along the Junction Creek walking path.
-
Clean up underway after string of thunderstorms strike much of southern Ontario
The clean up is now underway following series of strong thunderstorms that struck much of southern Ontario late Sunday evening knocking down trees and power lines.
Winnipeg
-
‘I want to get them exhumed’: residents unhappy with conditions at Brookside Cemetery
People whose loved ones are buried at Brookside Cemetery are demanding the City of Winnipeg respect the dead by doing a better job of maintaining the grounds there.
-
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
-
'Really tight timeline': Manitoba Stampede faced challenges in its return
The Manitoba Stampede was back in the saddle after it was forced to take a pandemic break; however, planning its comeback wasn’t without its challenges as lot of effort went into giving a festive boost to both the town of Morris and fair attendees.
Regina
-
Day 2 of Pope visit to include stops at a former residential school, Edmonton church
Pope Francis is expected to speak publicly for the first time on his Canadian visit at a meeting this morning with First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples in a community south of Edmonton.
-
Sask. protestors 'stand in solidarity' with Dutch farmers facing environmental regulations
Hundreds of demonstrators in dozens of vehicles were present on Highway 1 between Moose Jaw and Regina on Saturday, staging a "slow roll" protest in solidarity with Dutch farmers.
-
Sask. legislature displays royal visit photos in celebration of Queen's Diamond Jubilee
Royal visits are among the most photographed events in the history of Saskatchewan. Archivists have dug deep into the official collection to find the most intriguing snapshots.