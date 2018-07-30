A storm that blew through Calgary late Monday afternoon packed winds strong enough to blow down two trees in Penbrooke Meadows in southeast Calgary.

Homeowner Glenn Macadam was surprised by the sight when he came home from work.

“The trees were split and had two tops and the wind came from the north and it gusted up really strong really quickly and it knocked the leeward side of the tree over all the way across the road here blocked off the road took out the light here obviously both of these went down and fortunately nobody was around,” he says.

Neighbours came to check on Macadam’s wife and newborn child and called

9-1-1.

The trees also missed his house but despite the shock Macadam is taking it all in stride.

“Both of these trees were very helpful to protect my house from the hot sun in July and August that’s going to change but it’ll bring in some nice light for me in the winter I guess,” he says.

Macadam says all that’s needed is a little bit of cleanup.

Some residents of southwest Calgary reported marble to ping pong ball sized hail.

There are no reports of any injuries.