Strong west wind in Calgary today

If you liked yesterday, you'll probably glean some measure of enjoyment from today and tomorrow! Both are expected to drive in west wind, though the speed is variable between the two.

Gusts this morning are now sighted at 110 km/h in the warned zone south of Calgary:

The moniker I've given to that region is "The Usual Suspects" as it pertains to west wind. Cross-wind will be a threat for north-south highway drivers, with the main body of that wind working directly over Lethbridge for the early afternoon as it migrates longitudinally across the province. I am not backing down from a high potential of 10 C for Calgary today. Our gusts yesterday evening peaked in the 60 km/h range, and while I'’ll maintain 40-50 km/h gusts are more likely for our early afternoon, there's a possibility to once again sneak back to the 60s. Our overnight "high" (not a thing, but we’ll play into it) was 6 C at 3 a.m.

Roads this morning will be wet, but a complete lack of overnight freezing (and our projected low of 1 C) seems to have held up, so far.

Wednesday's conditions will involve west wind, but gusts are less likely. We'll just ride the energy and keep it around. Thursday, things take a slight turn. An impulse is moving through and cooler air is expected to develop. We could see afternoon flurries, though the chance for them has dropped off, slightly. With that, we're still eyes-up on the potential "coolest day of the week" – which is sitting pretty and well above the normal low value of -13.5 C for this time of year.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today

Building cloud, pm west wind 40-50 km/h

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 0 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 9 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Thursday

Mainly cloudy, chance of afternoon flurries

Daytime high 3 C

Evening: flurries tapering, mainly cloudy, low -7 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Let's close with a massive thank you to the incredible number of photos we've received over the last few days! We're VERY grateful!

Thanks to Gord for this sunrise from yesterday:

And to Kevin for this shot of the arch yesterday:

And to Dominique for this sunset yesterday!

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over! We're also freshly minted on Instagram and waiting on a few approvals before daily posts pop up there: @CTVCalgaryWeather