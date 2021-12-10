Strong wind develops Saturday morning for Calgary

A ridge of high pressure is continuing to build around us, which has a number of implications as we push toward Saturday.

The first of those is another wave of snow prompting winter storm warnings along Highway 93 between Lake Louise and Jasper. That ramps up tonight for at least half a foot (15 centimetres) of snow along the corridor.

The second of those is Environment Canada looking into gust potential in the extreme southwest of our province topping at 120 km/h Saturday morning. This checks out; B.C.'s Elk Valley in the extreme southeast of our neighbouring province is now under a snowfall warning, with up to a foot of snow (30 centimetres) on the way. So, a classic chinook setup develops. Expect wind warnings for at least Crowsnest Pass and Cardston. Kananaskis, Claresholm, and Lethbridge may also fall under this.

In Calgary, we’re facing stronger gusts today – likely into the 40 to 50 km/h range. Today’s high of 0 C is, in my opinion, underselling warmth potential. The "warmest" forecast model I’ve found gets us to -1.4 C, but hey, west wind! Warm dry air! It'll be a wait-and-see approach.

Tomorrow, the "warmest" is 4 C among forecast models… but those same models also call for gusts at least into the 40s, with some going into the 70s and 80s for gust speeds by mid-to-late morning. We’ll get above 4 C with that.

We’ll also bottom out. A convergent boundary is going to form late Saturday (wind will keep rolling from the south-southwest, but a second wave will strike from the north… where that air comes together, it has nowhere to go but "up," which forms precipitation) and lead to overnight flurries. Sunday, we’re back to normal, and for the start of the work week, another little bite of winter.

It's so far away, still, but when we look at the Christmas forecast (some models go that far!), we’re looking at a day reminiscent of this coming Tuesday… chilly, with a shot at flurries. Plenty can change.

Last thing:

Please help solve this mystery.

Do you know this #Calgary resident, who walked his/her dog through Tuesday's snow riding a unicycle?

Original photo and tweet: @brettbergie https://t.co/ZRAkO39lnd pic.twitter.com/rUgpqnELNL — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) December 10, 2021

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Friday:

Mainly sunny, west wind into the mid-50’s

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -5 C

Saturday:

Sunny, strong gusts from the southwest

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: cloudy, chance of flurries, low -5 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Monday:

Mainly cloudy, chance for afternoon flurries

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: overnight flurries, low -13 C

Tuesday:

Mainly cloudy, afternoon flurries

Daytime high: -11 C

Evening: late flurries, low -18 C

For today's weather photo, Maureen sent a pic of her dog, Teddy, in a Christmas sweater. You know what? Approved. It's seasonal preparedness. Send us your dogs in sweaters. Let's get an album going.

