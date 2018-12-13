Environment Canada has issued wind warning for parts of southern Alberta and police say a number of large vehicles have been blown over on area highways by the strong winds.

The weather agency says gusts could reach up to 130 km/h in some areas and the wind will continue to strengthen through the morning.

Wind warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Environment Canada says the winds will weaken later in the day but are expected to strengthen again on Friday.

People who live in the area are being advised that the strong winds could cause property damage.

RCMP is advising against travel for larger, lighter vehicles, RVs and empty tractor-trailer units on Highway 2 and Highway 22.

Police say they have responded to a number of situations where vehicles have been blown over. Part of Highway 22 was closed for a few hours while crews dealt with a semi that was blocking the road.

A travel advisory has also been issued for the area and the province says commercial vehicles are having trouble travelling along Highway 22, between Longview and Highway 3.

For the latest on weather watches and warnings from Environment Canada, click HERE.

For up-to-date road information, follow @511Alberta